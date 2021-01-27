NewHold Investment Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 27th (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

NewHold Investment’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 27th. NewHold Investment had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:NHICU opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. NewHold Investment has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHICU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,143,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,018,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

