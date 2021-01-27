New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 41,815 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,815 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Baxter International worth $50,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Baxter International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Baxter International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Baxter International by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 332,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,374 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Shares of BAX opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

