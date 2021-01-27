New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 38,435 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,435 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of American International Group worth $42,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,035,000 after acquiring an additional 207,449 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,232,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

