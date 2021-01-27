New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $44.84 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $44,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 475.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 342,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after purchasing an additional 282,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4,795.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 266,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $123.92 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,008 shares of company stock worth $12,992,063.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

