New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $39,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $1,783,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $3,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,594.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

