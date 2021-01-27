New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,776 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $47,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

