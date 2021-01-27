New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $37,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 51,186 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,105 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $170.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

