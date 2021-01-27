New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

