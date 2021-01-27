Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Trading Down 7.9% Following Insider Selling

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $19.59. 872,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 535,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Specifically, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $320.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $1,100,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

