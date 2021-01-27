Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Down 7.9% After Insider Selling

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 872,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 535,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Specifically, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $322.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,173,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 225,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

