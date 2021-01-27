NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading 6.4% Higher

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.38 and last traded at $124.29. 4,031,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,907,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTES. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 42,328 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 788.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 7,685.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

