Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter worth $954,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.1% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter worth $50,115,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 353,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.74. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $122.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.