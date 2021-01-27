Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. 198,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 266,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Several research firms recently commented on NSCO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $405.01 million, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nesco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Nesco during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nesco during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nesco during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nesco during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

