NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung Sells 19,500 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.71 million, a P/E ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

NPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 907,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 817,809 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,568,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,527,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 632,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

