Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Up 7.1%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.74. 1,234,895 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,083,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.