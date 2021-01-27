Neil Gregory Almstead Sells 541 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $34,164.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PTCT traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.67. 908,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,499. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,459,000 after acquiring an additional 73,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 376,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,496,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

