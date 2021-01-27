NEAR Protocol Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $612.88 million and approximately $40.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00007139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00051380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00129397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00070691 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00278945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00068707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00036537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,870,223 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.