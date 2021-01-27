NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $47.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.27% from the stock’s previous close.

NCR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in NCR during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

