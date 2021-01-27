NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for NCR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NCR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

NCR opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NCR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NCR by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.