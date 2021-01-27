Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,083. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

Get Navient alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.