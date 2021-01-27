Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 249,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 265,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

