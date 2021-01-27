Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Down to $16.07

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $15.00. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 345 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $187.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 152.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.93 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.40% of Natural Resource Partners worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

