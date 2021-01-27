Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) (LON:NBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.00

Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) (LON:NBS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.39), with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,817.23.

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

