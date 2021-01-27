National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. National Retail Properties has a payout ratio of 134.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Shares of NNN opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

