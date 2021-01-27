National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.70. 5,631,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 5,644,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.22.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,426 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

