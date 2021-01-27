National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 426.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,034 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.2% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $25,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

