National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Has $20.71 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.2% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $319.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

