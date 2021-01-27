National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 928 ($12.12) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) to a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid plc (NG.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,007.21 ($13.16).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 882.20 ($11.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £31.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 897.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 897.94. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.22%.

National Grid plc (NG.L) Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

