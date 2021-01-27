National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NBHC. TheStreet upgraded National Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut National Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NBHC opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. National Bank has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In related news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in National Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 255,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 674.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

