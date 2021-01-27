National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,600 shares during the quarter. National Bank accounts for approximately 1.8% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Skyline Asset Management LP owned about 0.14% of National Bank worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 832,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 322,146 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in National Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Bank by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 340,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in National Bank by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in National Bank by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBHC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 105,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,888. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $157,649.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBHC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

