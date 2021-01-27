National Bank Financial Weighs in on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.63.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$6.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$562.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. Extendicare Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.90.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$296.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

