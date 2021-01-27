National Bank Financial Downgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Underperform

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

SWIR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $714.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,217,000 after acquiring an additional 306,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 282,622 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 258,222 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

