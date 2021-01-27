Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.86 and last traded at $109.59. 892,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 930,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,066 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $225,855.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Natera by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

