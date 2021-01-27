Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.73.

Shares of NTRA opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. Natera has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $7,317,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 572,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,555,991.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Natera by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

