Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.43. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.20. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $144.40.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

