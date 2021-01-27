NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.40

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 14080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 2.61.

In other NantKwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $461,271.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,975.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $534,871.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,855.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,227 shares of company stock worth $3,588,102 in the last ninety days. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of NantKwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantKwest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NantKwest in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 522.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NantKwest during the third quarter worth $51,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

