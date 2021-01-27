Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Up 7.7%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.45. 111,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 74,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $287.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 403.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 3,892,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after buying an additional 79,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

