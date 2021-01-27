NAGA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,788.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $4,788.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00068604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.92 or 0.00894113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.53 or 0.04407561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018115 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

Buying and Selling NAGA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

