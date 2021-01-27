Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $437,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.