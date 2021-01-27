MyWish (WISH) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. MyWish has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $2,068.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MyWish has traded up 192.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.81 or 0.00899076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00051382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.53 or 0.04389727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017923 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

