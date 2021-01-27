Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $425.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,576. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $466.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.72. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.