Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.4% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.27. 464,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,087,549. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

