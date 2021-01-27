Moseley Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.97. 42,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,059.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.