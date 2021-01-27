Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.46. 109,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,070. The stock has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.