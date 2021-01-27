Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,541.24.

MELI traded down $8.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,798.78. 31,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,732.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,331.51. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,297.67 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.