Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 466 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded down $9.22 on Wednesday, reaching $166.16. 56,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,552. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.88. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.96.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.