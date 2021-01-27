Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDB. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

