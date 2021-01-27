Morgan Stanley to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

