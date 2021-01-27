Morgan Stanley Sells 6,572 Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Dawson Geophysical worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

