Morgan Stanley Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $63.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Comerica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Comerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in Comerica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

